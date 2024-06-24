Ballybane drops to bottom of IBAL litter rankings

Ballybane has dropped to the bottom of the IBAL litter rankings, falling by ten spots and being labelled ‘littered’

An Taisce noted the levels of dumping at Ballybane Industrial Estate were high, and cited more maintenance is needed in the area.





Meanwhile, Galway City Centre has maintained its ‘clean’ status and lies in 21st spot.

Westside Amenity Park, Shop Street, Dominic Street and the ATU campus have all been highlighted for their environmental efforts.

Today’s IBAL survey shows Naas is the cleanest town in the country, while Dublin city centre has seen a further deterioration and has been declared “Littered”.

Irish Business Against Litter spokesperson Conor Horgan says the Deposit Return Scheme has made a real impact on cleaning up certain areas:

