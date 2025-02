This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public talk on the benefits of sustainable energy will take place at the Ballybane community hub tomorrow evening.

It’s organised by Galway Energy Co-operative and will focus on a number of key topics.

They include various grants and finance schemes to upgrade your home, as well as how opportunities can be identified for the wider community.

The event takes place at the Ballybane Community Hub at 7.30 tomorrow evening.