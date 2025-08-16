Ballinrobe Musical Society to stage musical drama based on the life of Michael Collins

A trio of Galwegians will lay the foundations for an acclaimed Mayo Musical Society to tell the story of one of history’s most famous Corkmen, when it comes to the stage next year.

Because Ballinrobe Musical Society had announced that it will stage a musical drama based on the life of one of Ireland’s best-known political figures when they bring Michael Collins – A Musical Drama to the stage from April 5 to 11, 2026.

And three Galwegians are at the helm of this massive undertaking with the return of the production team of Director Alan Greaney, Musical Director Shane Farrell and Choreographer Aoife McClafferty.

Alan Greaney, who performed on stage with the society in 2011, will be directing his third show with Ballinrobe Musical Society, while Aoife returns as choreographer for her seventeenth show with the society – and Shane is back after making his debut as their musical director in the Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Aoife McClafferty, who has been involved with the society since 2007, was delighted to be continuing that long association.

“I love working with this society as they exude heart, community, and kindness. Ballinrobe Musical Society are renowned for producing stellar shows, and that is down to the incredible work of all involved. Everyone comes on board in Ballinrobe, and it is one of the highlights of the year in the town,” she said.

Aoife, who has directed and choreographed with musical societies across the west of Ireland, said ‘Michael Collins’ was ‘an excellent choice’ for Ballinrobe Musical Society.

“It is steeped in history and is full of heart and emotion. It encompasses a fabulous cast and a huge chorus. I hope everyone enjoys this spectacular dramatisation of a changing period in Ireland’s history,” she said.

“It is a story which tells of the emergence of the Irish nation, interwoven in music, song, and emotion. It is a musical treat and moving on every level.”

Shane Farrell, who played the piano in Ballinrobe Musical Society’s 2008 production of Titanic under the baton of his old teacher Noel Kirrane (RIP), expressed delight at being asked to return as musical director.

“‘Michael Collins is the Irish Lés Miserables, and I believe it is the perfect show for Ballinrobe Musical Society,” he said.

“This show is a big sing, and Ballinrobe Musical Society are a big singing society. There are some truly epic numbers in this show, such as Fly the Flag of Freedom and Every Heart Awaken. I think audiences are going to absolutely love this show.”

The brainchild of the late Bryan Flynn, Michael Collins portrays the life of the legendary military and political leader from West Cork through a soaring, rousing, chorus-driven soundtrack.

The story portrays Ireland’s turbulent revolutionary years through the eyes of Collins, starting with the 1916 Rising, tracing his role in the War of Independence and Civil War, and culminating in his assassination at Béal na Bláth at the age of 31.

Ballinrobe Musical Society’s staging of Michael Collins comes after it received two nominations – Best Female Singer and Best Chorus – at the annual AIMS awards for their production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which had a cast of over 70 people.

Their opening performance of Michael Collins takes place on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, coinciding with the 110th anniversary of the Easter Rising, and continuing until Saturday, April 11.

Pictured: Together again…Director Alan Greaney, Choreographer Aoife McClafferty and Musical Director Shane Farrell will be at the help for Ballinrobe Musical Society’s production of Michael Collins – A Musical Drama.