A special “Green Clubs” event is taking place in Ballinderreen tomorrow to highlight how local sports clubs can get involved in climate action.

It aims to highlight how clubs can implement climate action and sustainability projects, and where they can get the funding.

It takes place at Ballinderreen GAA Club tomorrow evening at 7pm.

Climate officer with Galway County Council, Denise Feeney, explains some of the projects clubs might want to look at