  • Services

Services

Ballinasloe woman announced outright winner of Her Sports Community Award

Published:

Ballinasloe woman announced outright winner of Her Sports Community Award
Share story:

Ballinasloe’s Carmel Grealy has been announced as the outright winner of the prestigious Her Sports Community Award 2024

Carmel, who lives in Brackernagh was honoured at an awards ceremony in Dublin over the weekend – which also also awarded Katie McCabe Athlete of the Year


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Carmel was described as a behind-the-scenes hero for her 50 years of volunteering with Ballinasloe Community Games

The post Ballinasloe woman announced outright winner of Her Sports Community Award appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Plans lodged for apartment complex in Moycullen

Plans have been lodged for a new apartment complex in Moycullen. The project, led by Heanue Const...

no_space
University of Galway Professor is new Chair of National Museum of Ireland board

A University of Galway professor has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board of the National...

no_space
Castlerea Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Frenchpark

Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic incident in County Rosc...

no_space
€5 Million in funding demanded to boost LIS programme across Galway

There’s a call for €5m in extra funding from Central Government to boost the Local Improvem...

no_space
The story of a small island on the coast of West Connemara is remembered at an event in Carna

The story of a small island on the coast of west Connemara was brought back to life at an occasio...

no_space
Businesses back town centre plan for Athenry

Businesses is Athenry have backed proposals to upgrade the town centre – after three years of ‘en...

no_space
Housebuilding numbers in Galway show an increase

Construction work began on almost 1,200 new homes across Galway last year, according to new figur...

no_space
Packed trains leave many passengers sitting on floor

Trains from Athenry into Galway City are so packed – with passengers sitting on the floor – that ...

no_space
Galway adventurer’s 7,000km global challenge

Day 76 of Johnny Coyne’s cycle from Canada to Costa Rica, and the Galway adventurer was character...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up