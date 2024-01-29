Ballinasloe’s Carmel Grealy has been announced as the outright winner of the prestigious Her Sports Community Award 2024

Carmel, who lives in Brackernagh was honoured at an awards ceremony in Dublin over the weekend – which also also awarded Katie McCabe Athlete of the Year





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Carmel was described as a behind-the-scenes hero for her 50 years of volunteering with Ballinasloe Community Games

The post Ballinasloe woman announced outright winner of Her Sports Community Award appeared first on Galway Bay FM.