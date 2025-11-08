Ballinasloe will be all bright for the Christmas

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
The fear that there would be no festive streetlights in Ballinasloe has been averted – and the good news is that the town will, as usual, be all bright for Christmas!
The fear has arisen because of a struggle to find electrical contractors to erect them – but now Lyn Donnelly of Ballinasloe Area Community Development (BACD) has confirmed that a contractor, Phillip Ward from Ballyforan, has taken on the project.
And she also confirmed that while costs have increased, the business contribution will remain the same.
Since BACD took over the installation of the Christmas lights back in 2015, they employed a local contactor to carry the installation – but they weren’t in a position to do the works this year.
So the organisers put out an SOS call on social media after trying numerous local contractors.
“We got a phenomenal response with the post going viral, and have had a good number of enquires and people volunteering their time and expertise to get the lights up this year,” said Lyn.
“We explored getting volunteers to assist, but unfortunately, our insurance company completely shut that down and will not insure anyone to assist with the lights in any capacity and will only allow us to employ a fully certified and insured contractor to carry out the works,” she confirmed.
She offered ‘a huge thank you to everyone who responded to our recent SOS for an electrical contractor’.
“Installation and insurance costs are unfortunately higher than previous years, bringing our total budget to approximately €32,000.
“While this adds pressure, we’re determined to make it work and with your continued support, we will”, she informed the business community in Ballinasloe.
The Christmas light sub-committee in Ballinasloe is made up of James Burke, Colm Croffy, Lyn Donnelly, Seamus Duffy, Martina Flanagan, Carmel Greally, Claire Healy, Shane McNeill and Julie Sheridan.
Pictured: Lyn Donnelly of Ballinasloe Community Area Development (BACD).
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Events to be held across Galway for Science Week 2025
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEvents across Galway will take place from the 9th to ...
Galway Autism Partnership and Medtronic to host Special Quiet Time event
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Autism Partnership, in partnership with Medtro...
Minister of State confirms that Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Claremorris will be reopened
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister of State for Transport Sean Canney has confi...
Garda investigations underway following the discovery of a woman’s body in An Spideál
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí in Connemara are investigating the circumstanc...
Clarinbridge Triumphs at 2025 Pride of Place Awards in Limerick
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMClarinbridge has been named the winner of the ‘300 – ...
Historian’s research culminates in unique history through generations of Gort’s dwellers
A year ago, at the Gort launch of Guaire Magazine’s 2024 issue, historian Sr. de Lourdes Fahy mad...
Galway City Council reveals major investment to see Galway sparkle for Christmas
Galway City Council this week announced a significant increase in investment for the city’s Chris...
New biodiversity and invasive species action plans have been launched for Galway City
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew biodiversity and invasive species action plans ha...
Local TD warns against conflating legal and illegal immigration
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD has warned it's important that people do n...