Ballinasloe Social Services marks 40 years and looks to bright future

A commemoration of the past and a showcase of the new future – that was the twin theme of a morning of celebration was held in Ballinasloe Social Services’ Centre recently.

Because it marked of the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Day Care Centre extension – and the official launch of the Ballinasloe Family & Community Resource Centre.

Chairperson of Ballinasloe Social Services, Michael Lally, opened the proceedings highlighting the remarkable contribution that the late Larry Duffy made to the construction of the Day Care Centre complex over 40 years ago.

In 1982, the then-chairperson, Eamon Lally, retained Larry to draft architectural plans for the construction of the complex of buildings.

“No organisation could have had a more expert, generous, affable, conscientious and creative draughtsman to lead out a major project on what was for the Board of the day, a journey into the unknown,” said Michael.

“Larry drew up the plans for every millimetre of the centre in all of its length and breadth and depth and height. And he did all of this painstaking, time-consuming, research-demanding, work, pro bono, free of charge, gifted to this community.

“Only his wife, Ann, fully appreciates the hours upon hours working over a drawing board, the hours spent on the site supervising the work, the hours spent arguing the toss about what should or should not be done and all of this on top of thoroughly researching a complex project. This community is deeply in his debt,” he added.

And as a tribute to this massive contribution and to formally recognise the legacy of Larry Duffy, his wife Ann unveiled a plaque in his honour in the Centre in front of his children, close friends and attenders at the event.

Michael Lally also spoke of the late Dr. Joe Tarpey, who was one of the founders of Ballinasloe Social Services and he welcomed his daughter, Fionnuala to the event.

Margaret Mansfield, who joined Dr. Tarpey’s volunteers in the mid-70s, was also welcomed to the celebrations.

Michael also paid tribute to the huge support given by the Mercy Sisters in the Centre’s early days, with Sr. John and Sr. Dympna starting the Meals on Wheels and how the order seconded to the Centre as its first Day Centre Manager, Sr. Alacoque.

“Sr. Helena and Sr. Bridie were also great warriors in the locality as community warriors,” he said.

“This support continued during the financial crash, when they once again came to the rescue with their continuous generosity. They still provide support to the current day,” he added.

Again, marking this massive contribution, he revealed Sr Alacoque as President of Ballinasloe Social Services

Rev John Garvey and Archdeacon John Godfrey were also thanked for their friendship and support to the organisation over the years.

Jarlath Keady, HSE Operation Lead for ICPOP, congratulated Ballinasloe Social Services on its achievements and stated that the HSE recognises the valuable work that the organisation does for older people in the community.

BSS Director of Services Teresa Coughlan thanked all for playing their part – but especially the people of Ballinasloe and the wider community who continue to support the work of the organisation.

She explained that the Ballinasloe Family and Community Resource Centre (FCRC), operating since March 2024, is funded by Tusla – the Child and Family Agency.

The Centre follows a community-based model of family support, offering both universal and targeted services to children, families, individuals, and the wider community.

Now entering its second year, the FCRC has quickly become a vibrant hub—a welcoming space where people can connect, learn, grow, and access the supports they need to thrive.

The Centre provides a wide range of services including parenting advice and programmes, personal development programmes, and general information supports. It also serves as a local hub for clinics and partner services such as Citizens Information Service, the Bridge Project, Local Authority Integration Team, Young Parent Support Programme, COPE Homeless Support, and the HSE Ukrainian Response.

Designated as a public Rainbows Centre, the FCRC staff and volunteers facilitate the Rainbows Programme—peer group support for children and young people aged seven to 18 who are experiencing grief due to bereavement, parental separation, or family breakdown.

Since earlier this year, the Centre has also offers free counselling for adults through trainee counsellors from PCI College.

The FCRC team includes Family Support Worker Teresa Madden and Family Support Co-ordinator Úna Murphy,.

The Centre will offer an exciting calendar of programmes and activities into 2026, including Parent, Guardian and Toddler Groups, Mindful Parenting, Rainbows, Positive Parenting through STEAM, and Circle of Security.

Celebrations concluded with Sr. Alacoque appropriately reciting a poem from John O’Donoghue called “A New Beginning”, accompanied by harpist Jean O’Connor.

Pictured: Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Ballinasloe Social Services’ Day Care Centre were (back – from left) Susan Forde, Tusla; Declan Quinn, Catherine Colleran, Stephen Kerr, Dr Kevin Connolly, Michael Lally, John Donnellan, Tusla, with (front) Úna Hernon Grenham, Jenny O’Sullivan, Caroline Layng and Teresa Coughlan. Photo: Gerry Stronge.