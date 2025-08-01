Ballinasloe resident jailed for ten years over violent rape

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Ballinasloe resident has been jailed for ten years over a violent rape in 2022.

37 year old Darius Langas was convicted after a week long trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Court heard the victim presented at a Garda station in the immediate aftermath of the rape.

She told Gardaí she had been drinking earlier in a local park with two men, including Langas, who has an address of Main Street, Ballinasloe.

She voluntarily went back to an apartment with them where they continued to drink alcohol and take cocaine.

Both men asked for sex and she said no – but Langas followed her into the bathroom and tried to force her to perform sexual acts.

He then pushed her into the bathtub and raped her – a report outlined her extensive injuries consistent with her account of struggling and being struck.

Langas initially denied he had sex with the woman and called her “crazy” – but later claimed consensual sex had occured after a DNA match.

Mr. Justice Tony Hunt noted the probation report states Langas “continues to deprecate” the womans difficulties and “proposes to decieve” others about why he is in prison.

Darius Langas was jailed for 10 years with the final 12 months suspended on strict conditions.