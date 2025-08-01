  • Services

Services

Ballinasloe resident jailed for ten years over violent rape

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Ballinasloe resident jailed for ten years over violent rape
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Ballinasloe resident has been jailed for ten years over a violent rape in 2022.

37 year old Darius Langas was convicted after a week long trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Court heard the victim presented at a Garda station in the immediate aftermath of the rape.

She told Gardaí she had been drinking earlier in a local park with two men, including Langas, who has an address of Main Street, Ballinasloe.

She voluntarily went back to an apartment with them where they continued to drink alcohol and take cocaine.

Both men asked for sex and she said no – but Langas followed her into the bathroom and tried to force her to perform sexual acts.

He then pushed her into the bathtub and raped her – a report outlined her extensive injuries consistent with her account of struggling and being struck.

Langas initially denied he had sex with the woman and called her “crazy” – but later claimed consensual sex had occured after a DNA match.

Mr. Justice Tony Hunt noted the probation report states Langas “continues to deprecate” the womans difficulties and “proposes to decieve” others about why he is in prison.

Darius Langas was jailed for 10 years with the final 12 months suspended on strict conditions.

More like this:
no_space
Approval for new Aldi store in Spiddal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission has been granted for a new Aldi s...

no_space
100 events taking place as 51st Dunmore Annual Festival kicks off

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAlmost a hundred events are taking place over the nex...

no_space
Eibhlín Seoighthe "not giving up on commitments" after resigning from Soc Dems

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe says she is "not gi...

no_space
Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG in July

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver a thousand patients were left on trolleys at Uni...

no_space
Public meeting next week on Portiuncula Hospital maternity services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public meeting is taking place next week in relatio...

no_space
Galway East TD and Junior Minister pleads with drivers to slow down this bank holiday weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD and Junior Transport Minister Sean Can...

no_space
Aran Islands lifeboat rescues two people after boat suffers engine failure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Aran Islands lifeboat crew has rescued two people...

no_space
Labour Party backs Galway West TD Catherine Connolly for Aras bid

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Labour Party has agreed to back Galway West TD Ca...

no_space
Boomtown rats – rodents filmed scurrying around street at Galway’s busiest time of year

A pest control company and the local authority have insisted that Galway does not have a rat infe...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up