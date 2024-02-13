Ballinasloe ranked in Ireland’s top 10 most romantic towns

Ballinasloe has made it into the top 10 of Ireland’s most romantic towns

HenParty.ie has ranked Irish towns using online search data over a 5 year period to find the most loved-up spots across the nation ahead of Valentines Day tomorrow





It also found that people in Ballinasloe are most interested in buying roses for their significant other, with the flowers coming up as the top-searched online gift among residents

Athy in Kildare has been crowned as Ireland’s most romantic town, scoring 578 out of a possible 800

While Nohaval in Cork was down the bottom of the list with a score of just 44.

