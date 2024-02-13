Ballinasloe ranked in Ireland’s top 10 most romantic towns
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Ballinasloe has made it into the top 10 of Ireland’s most romantic towns
HenParty.ie has ranked Irish towns using online search data over a 5 year period to find the most loved-up spots across the nation ahead of Valentines Day tomorrow
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It also found that people in Ballinasloe are most interested in buying roses for their significant other, with the flowers coming up as the top-searched online gift among residents
Athy in Kildare has been crowned as Ireland’s most romantic town, scoring 578 out of a possible 800
While Nohaval in Cork was down the bottom of the list with a score of just 44.
The post Ballinasloe ranked in Ireland’s top 10 most romantic towns appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Three due before courts after Garda raids in Galway and Dublin
Three people are due to appear before court this morning following Garda raids in County Galway a...
University of Galway appoints new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence
University of Galway has appointed a Spiddal woman as its new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence. Mairé...
Gaeltacht groups and students to protest at Dáil over housing crisis in West
A number of groups are set to protest outside outside the Dáil today over what they’re sayi...
Galway Policing meeting hears drugs easier to get than takeaway pizza
Across County Galway, it’s easier now to get drugs than it is to order a takeaway pizza. Th...
Call for Irish Rail to examine possibility of rail station in Renmore
There’s a call for Irish Rail to examine the possibility of creating a rail station in the ...
City, Tuam and Ballinasloe eligible for new fund worth €120m to tackle derelict buildings
Galway City, Tuam and Ballinasloe are eligible for a new worth fund €120m to tackle derelict buil...
Catherine Connolly brands continued delays to Mother and Baby Home redress scheme “absolute disgrace”
Ongoing delays to the Government’s Mother and Baby Homes redress scheme are not just unacce...
An Bord Pleanala approves expansion at Athenry Mart
An Bord Pleanala has approved an expansion at Athenry Mart. The project to build a two story exte...
Concerns staff shortfall at City Hall impacting on delivery of vital projects
There are concerns that a shortfall in staff at City Hall will impact the effectiveness of a new ...