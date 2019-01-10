Ballinasloe Pulse Club launched in bid to stimulate economic activity in the town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Existing and aspiring businesses in the Ballinasloe area are being urged to access support from the newly formed Pulse Club in the town.

The platform launched this week aims to support entrepreneurship in Ballinasloe and the wider region with the group meeting on the first Tuesday of every month.

The initiative is led by Ballinasloe Area Community Development and will facilitate networking and mentoring.

The meetings are to take place in the enterprsie space over the library on Society Street, where it’s hoped hot-desk facilities could be rolled out in the future.

The new club is supported by Galway County Council through the LEO office.