Ballinasloe loses ‘clean’ status in latest litter survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City suburb, Ballybane has fared poorly in the latest litter survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter – IBAL.

An Taisce carried out the survey for IBAL and found that while the city overall has improved in the litter rankings, Ballybane is 2nd from the bottom.

Galway city is now ‘Clean to European Norms’ and ranks 16th, however Ballinasloe has lost its clean status and is now ‘Moderately littered’.

