Ballinasloe included in new €10 million bio-economy funding initiative
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe is included in a new €10 million bioeconomy funding initiative
The scheme is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union
The area involved covers Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Roscommon, and the Municipal Districts of Ballinasloe, Athy and Clane-Maynooth, and Carrick-on-Suir and Thurles
It will involve close collaboration between stakeholders along the entire bio-based value chain
This includes SMEs, research performing organisations, universities, local authorities, clusters, primary producers, bioprocessing industries, and consumer brands.
Applications must be submitted online through the Department of Agriculture by October 13th.
