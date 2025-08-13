  • Services

Ballinasloe exhibition highlights art's role in health and recovery

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An exhibition, which highlights art’s role in health and recovery, is now open at Ballinasloe Library.

Echoes of Recovery is part of an initiative that joins professional artists with people recovering from cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The pieces of artwork were created through workshops in hospitals and community settings.

The workshops are continuing at Portiuncula Hospital, University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital and at Croí every Monday until the end of September.

Meanwhile, the exhibition in Ballinasloe is open until Friday week August 22nd.

