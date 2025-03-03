Ballinasloe Enterprise Hub to receive quarter of a million euro in funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over a quarter of a million euro in funding has been announced for Ballinasloe Enterprise Hub.

The €263,000 will go toward getting the recently renovated office space up and running with staff and equipment.

The hub will focus on the development of business in key sectors such as digital services, healthcare, MedTech and climate change.

The project, led by Ballinasloe Area Community Development, will also see high quality networking events and training sessions take place at the hub.