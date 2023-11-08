Ballinasloe Councillors satisfied with increased local budget for 2024
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Ballinasloe Councillors have unanimously accepted their proposed local budget that includes an increase of almost €800,000 for 2024.
However, Evelyn Parsons raised concerns over the lack of support in the budget for Ballinasloe’s Ukrainian response as the introduction of 92 modular homes will soon increase the town’s population by 6%.
County Council Director of Services Liam Hanrahan explained that Ballinasloe will have no more Ukrainians than any other Municipal District and that funding will be provided by the Department of Integration to improve services that may be put under strain.
The increased funding for outdoor and maintenance staff has been welcomed by Councillors.
Peter Keaveney explains the main areas that will benefit from the budget increase:
