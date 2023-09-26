  • Services

Services

Ballinasloe Councillor sends strong warning to criminals targetting the area

Published:

Ballinasloe Councillor sends strong warning to criminals targetting the area
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/qtu89v/declan-geraghty_1_8vcq3.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe Councillor Declan Geraghty has sent a strong warning to criminals targetting the area.

The issue of rural crime was discussed at a recent Ballinasloe Municipal District meeting.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Councillor Geraghty has highlighted the importance of having active community alert systems in place in areas like Ballinasloe

As a member of the Joint Policing Commitee, he is placing a huge focus on tackling crime in the area:

More like this:
no_space
Galway TD Sean Canney renews Ring Road pleas for sake of city’s accessibility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney is renewing pleas for the Ring Road to ...

no_space
Works underway to combat rat infestation in Loughrea housing estate

Works are underway to combat the rat infestation at Fahy Gardens in Loughrea and to deter the ill...

no_space
Steven McHugh temporarily replaces Karey McHugh on Galway County Council

Steven McHugh has taken a seat on Galway County Council, temporarily filling a vacancy left by hi...

no_space
University of Galway’s Active Consent* programme gets 1.3 million euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway’s Active Consent* programme is to get 1.3 mil...

no_space
Theft offences rise in Galway but fraud decreases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a sharp rise in the number of theft offences in Gal...

no_space
Cyber security experts to gather in Galway city for national conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cyber security experts are to gather in Galway city over the next ...

no_space
Calls for increased safety barriers at Loughrea mart following weekend death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for increased safety barriers at Loughrea mart fol...

no_space
Galway childcare owner describes imminent protest closure as a ‘last resort’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owner of a number of childcare facilities across Galway has de...

no_space
CSO reveals 5,000 unoccupied holiday homes in Galway on Census night 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – CSO figures have revealed there were 5,000 unoccupied holiday home...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up