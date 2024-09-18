Ballinasloe business wins award at National Ploughing Championships

A Ballinasloe business has won an award at the National Ploughing Championships.

EASYFIX, based in Persse Business Park, was awarded the prestigious ‘Green Impact’ Innovation Award.





The local supplier secured the award for their revolutionary slurry treatment technology, ‘ePulse’, which has the potential to transform slurry management on farms.

The ‘ePulse’ system is currently undergoing field trials in Ireland, the UK, the USA, and Europe, across various farming systems.

