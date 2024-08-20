  • Services

Services

Ballinasloe business celebrates 75 years in operation

Published:

Ballinasloe business celebrates 75 years in operation
Share story:

A Ballinasloe-based business is celebrating 75 years in operation.

KPW Print was first established in 1949 by Sylvie Kelly in a property in St. Michael’s Square.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Five generations of Kelly’s later, the company is thriving in a 40,000 square foot factory in Poolboy Industrial Estate.

The commercial print business is one of the biggest employers in the area.

KPW Print works with companies of all sizes, from large multinationals to small local businesses.

The post Ballinasloe business celebrates 75 years in operation appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway City Council hosting safety training for night-time businesses next month

Galway City Council is holding safety training for night-time businesses next month. The free eve...

no_space
Clifden lifeboat rescues two sailors from a broken down yacht

Clifden’s volunteer lifeboat crew is asking sea-goers to be wary of the changeable weather ...

no_space
No red carpet rolled out when Reagan came to town

It’s 40 years since the visit of US President Ronald Reagan came to Galway – a visit that wasn’t ...

no_space
Further custody remand for teenager over attack at Renmore Barracks

A 16-year-old boy charged in relation to the attack of a Defence Forces chaplain in Renmore last ...

no_space
Galway West TD raises questions over unseasonably high trolley numbers at UHG

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell is raising questions over the unseasonably high trolley numbers at...

no_space
Two public consultation events on North Galway water quality project

Two public consultation events are being held in relation to a water quality project in North Gal...

no_space
Galway car dealerships recognised at CarsIreland Dealership Awards

CarsIreland, Ireland’s leading online classified marketplace, is thrilled to announce the Q2 winn...

no_space
Tributes paid ahead of funeral of UHG breast cancer pioneer Professor Fred Given

Tributes are being paid to UHG breast cancer pioneer Professor Fred Given ahead of his funeral to...

no_space
Teenager back before court over attack on army chaplain at Renmore Barracks

A teenage boy will appear again before Galway District Court later today in connection with an at...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up