Ballinasloe ‘big dig’ due to finish ahead of schedule

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe’s ‘big dig’ is due to finish ahead of schedule.

A meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal District this week heard that the major town enhancement project, which began last month, is progressing well.

The works taking place at St. Michael’s Square are due to be completed by the end of this month.

After that, work moves to Dunlo Street where the street will be closed to traffic for a month.