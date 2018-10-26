Ballinasloe and Loughrea Municipal Districts pass their budgets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe councillors have controversially passed the draft budget for the Municipal District.

At a meeting this week, Ballinasloe councillors were presented with an indicative expenditure figure of 5.8 million euro for 2019.

This is up from 4.7 million euro for 2018, due to an increase in road funding nationally.

However all councillors were concerned that the funding for things such as parks and open spaces and recreational development has not changed.

Director of Services with the county council, Ger Mullarkey told members that Ballinasloe Municipal District has no extra funds apart from a slight increase in rates to bring them in line with county rates by 2020.

Councillor Dermot Connolly proposed that the draft Budget be rejected and was supported by Councillor Tim Broderick.

Leas Cathaoirleach Michael Finnerty and Councillor Aidan Donohue supported adopting the Budget, which was passed as the Leas Cathaoirleach had the casting vote.

Councillors Michael Connolly and Donal Burke were absent.

Councillor Tim Broderick says he didn’t feel a Budget should be passed when boundaries will be changed half way through next year.

Councillor Michael Finnerty says he understands the concerns about boundaries, but it’s better to pass a Budget.

Meanwhile, Loughrea councillors have voted to pass a budget for the municipal district for 2019.

Councillors met this week to discuss the proposed budget, which stands at €7.4m – up from €5.7m for this year.

Although the budget was adopted, a number of issues were raised – including lack of clarity over how allocations are actually being spent.

Councillor Shane Donnellan also took issue with the lack of funding for traffic management measures in Loughrea town and across the district.

He noted that despite the issue being raised repeatedly, just a token – and ultimately useless – amount of €10 thousand is being set aside to cover the entire area.

Other discussion points included lack of disabled access at Loughrea Lake – and funding concerns related to the upcoming expansion of the municipal district.

There was also confusion over funding for open spaces in Loughrea – something Councillor Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher is confident will be sorted.