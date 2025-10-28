  • Services

Ballinalsoe Councillor calls on Health Minister to fully answer questions on Portiuncula Maternity Services

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A strong call has been made for the Health Minister to fully answer questions on issues with Portiuncula Maternity Services

At a local area meeting, Ballinasloe Councillor Dr. Evelyn Parsons shared a response from the Minister to a request for her to sit before the Regional Health Forum West

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill did not address the request directly, but did mention that steps are being taken to implement recommendations from previous reports on the hospital’s maternity unit.

In July, it was announced that high-risk pregnancies would be moved from Portiuncula to University Hospital Galway due to a failure to implement recommendations from different reports.

Speaking to FYI Galway, Cllr Parsons said that the contradictions between HSE management and the health minister raise questions that must be answered at the highest level

