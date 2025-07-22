Back-up generator to be installed at Ballinasloe Water Treatment Plant

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A back-up power generator is to be installed at Ballinasloe Water Treatment Plant.

Ballinasloe Councillor Alan Harney says a change-over switch has been installed and the generator can be activated in a very short space of time.

The Fine Gael councillor says he is also hoping that plans to increase capacity at the plant can be progressed next year.

Uisce Éireann bought a number of generators following Storm Éowyn for water treatment plants

Councillor Harney says this move is crucial for future-proofing the town for development: