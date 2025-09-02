Baboró Children's Festival to launch 2025 programme in city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Baboró International Arts Festival for Children will launch its 2025 programme this evening.

The first festival was held in 1997 – and it’s proven a major success since then with continued growth and expanded vision.

Every year, it offers a huge range of events for children of all ages – ranging from musical and stage performances to hands-on creative workshops.

The launch of the 2025 programme takes place at Ground and Co. in Salthill this evening at 6.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Aislinn Ó hEocha of Baboró said there’s plenty on offer for everyone.