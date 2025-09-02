  • Services

Baboró Children's Festival to launch 2025 programme in city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Baboró International Arts Festival for Children will launch its 2025 programme this evening.

The first festival was held in 1997 – and it’s proven a major success since then with continued growth and expanded vision.

Every year, it offers a huge range of events for children of all ages – ranging from musical and stage performances to hands-on creative workshops.

The launch of the 2025 programme takes place at Ground and Co. in Salthill this evening at 6.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Aislinn Ó hEocha of Baboró said there’s plenty on offer for everyone.

