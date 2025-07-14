  • Services

Services

Awards close 37th Galway Film Fleadh as Arts Festival kicks off

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 3 minutes read

Awards close 37th Galway Film Fleadh as Arts Festival kicks off
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The 37th Galway Film Fleadh drew to a close with a sold out screening and awards presentations last night.

The Best Irish Film, in association with Element Pictures, was awarded to CHRISTY, written by Alan O’Gorman, directed by Brendan Canty and produced by Marina Brackenbury, Meredith Duff and Rory Gilmartin.
The Best Irish First Feature went to HORSESHOE, directed by Edwin Mullane and Adam O’Keeffe, written by Adam O’Keeffe and produced by Mo O’Connell, Edwin Mullane and Adam O’Keeffe.
The Best Irish Feature Documentary, supported by Danú Media, was awarded to SANATORIUM, directed by Gar O’Rourke and produced by Andrew Freedman, Ken Wardrop and Samantha Corr.

Over the past week, around 200 screenings took place in Galway, and a full list of winners is below.

Meanwhile, the Galway International Arts Festival kicks off today, with eight world premieres among the events featuring over the next two weeks.

Several Big Top events are already sold out, along with Druid’s anniversary double bill.

Some of the highlights include One NoFit Sate’s circus spectacular Sabotage in a new Big Top at Nimmo’s Pier.

There will also be a major new installation from one of the UK’s most successful artists, David Mach.

While this year’s programme also features a new opera Mars from Jennifer Walshe and Irish National Opera.

Full list of award winners

Best International Short Animation – LUZ DIABLA
Joe McMahon Award for Best International Short Drama/Fiction – HEAT ME
Best International Short Documentary – THE MIRACLE OF LIFE & WE WERE THE SCENERY (Joint Winners)
Best First Short Animation (Brown Bag Films) – ONE TRACK MIND
James Flynn Award for Best First Short Drama – INTERNAL BLEEDING
Best Cinematography in a Short Film (ISC Award) – THE AXE FORGETS
Peripheral Visions Award – VITRIVAL – THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE IN THE WORLD
Generation Jury Award – WHERE THE WIND COMES FROM
Best International Feature Film – DRAGONFLY
Best International Documentary – GERRY ADAMS – A BALLYMURPHY MAN
Best International Independent Film – ADULT CHILDREN
Best Cinematography in an Irish Film (Teach Solais Award) – LISTEN TO THE LAND SPEAK
Best Documentary Project (Marketplace with Impronta Films) – John Lennon’s Island, Gary Lennon
Audience Design Award (Síle Culley) – Beneath the Surface, Fiona Ashe
Best Marketplace Project (Bankside Films) – Ten Mickeys, Cristian Nicolescu
The Pitching Award (Wild Atlantic Pictures) – The Body + Blood, Carol Murphy
Bingham Ray New Talent Award (Magnolia Pictures) – Jessica Reynolds (The Wolf, The Fox & The Leopard)
Best Irish Language Feature Film – BÁITE, directed by Ruán Magan
James Horgan Award for Best Animation Short (Animation Ireland) – ÉIRU, directed by Giovanna Ferrari
Best Independent Irish Film (Moore Ireland) – SOLITARY & GIRLS & BOYS (Joint Winners)
Best Short Documentary (TG4) – DRAGON’S TEETH
Tiernan McBride Award for Best Short Drama – THREE KEENINGS
World Cinema Competition – WINTER IN SOKCHO, directed by Koya Kamura
Audience Award – TRAD, directed by Lance Daly

More like this:
no_space
Teenager in critical condition following crash in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA teenager is in a critical condition following a roa...

no_space
Calls for urgent action at Monivea Woods following storm damage

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUrgent action is needed in Monivea Woods after storm ...

no_space
Over 200 without power this morning in Gort and Creagh

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPower outages are impacting around 200 premises in th...

no_space
Tuam Mother and Baby Home site excavation begins today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe excavation of the site of the former mother and b...

no_space
SIPTU offers conversational English classes to support migrants and refugees

Students from across the globe are improving their command of the English language – thanks to fr...

no_space
Parishioners celebrate priest’s 40th anniversary

A long-serving priest of the Tuam Archdiocese – with unbreakable links to the town itself – was h...

no_space
Traffic calming on the way to allay villagers’ concerns

Residents in one East Galway village have been given fresh hope that effective traffic calming me...

no_space
ATU Galway team claim top award at international robotics competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA team of four PHD researchers from ATU Galway have c...

no_space
Galway RNLI involved in rescue of two walkers cut off by incoming tide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway RNLI’s volunteer crew were called yesterday af...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up