Awards close 37th Galway Film Fleadh as Arts Festival kicks off

The 37th Galway Film Fleadh drew to a close with a sold out screening and awards presentations last night.
Over the past week, around 200 screenings took place in Galway, and a full list of winners is below.
Meanwhile, the Galway International Arts Festival kicks off today, with eight world premieres among the events featuring over the next two weeks.
Several Big Top events are already sold out, along with Druid’s anniversary double bill.
Some of the highlights include One NoFit Sate’s circus spectacular Sabotage in a new Big Top at Nimmo’s Pier.
There will also be a major new installation from one of the UK’s most successful artists, David Mach.
While this year’s programme also features a new opera Mars from Jennifer Walshe and Irish National Opera.
Full list of award winners
Best International Short Animation – LUZ DIABLA
Joe McMahon Award for Best International Short Drama/Fiction – HEAT ME
Best International Short Documentary – THE MIRACLE OF LIFE & WE WERE THE SCENERY (Joint Winners)
Best First Short Animation (Brown Bag Films) – ONE TRACK MIND
James Flynn Award for Best First Short Drama – INTERNAL BLEEDING
Best Cinematography in a Short Film (ISC Award) – THE AXE FORGETS
Peripheral Visions Award – VITRIVAL – THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE IN THE WORLD
Generation Jury Award – WHERE THE WIND COMES FROM
Best International Feature Film – DRAGONFLY
Best International Documentary – GERRY ADAMS – A BALLYMURPHY MAN
Best International Independent Film – ADULT CHILDREN
Best Cinematography in an Irish Film (Teach Solais Award) – LISTEN TO THE LAND SPEAK
Best Documentary Project (Marketplace with Impronta Films) – John Lennon’s Island, Gary Lennon
Audience Design Award (Síle Culley) – Beneath the Surface, Fiona Ashe
Best Marketplace Project (Bankside Films) – Ten Mickeys, Cristian Nicolescu
The Pitching Award (Wild Atlantic Pictures) – The Body + Blood, Carol Murphy
Bingham Ray New Talent Award (Magnolia Pictures) – Jessica Reynolds (The Wolf, The Fox & The Leopard)
Best Irish Language Feature Film – BÁITE, directed by Ruán Magan
James Horgan Award for Best Animation Short (Animation Ireland) – ÉIRU, directed by Giovanna Ferrari
Best Independent Irish Film (Moore Ireland) – SOLITARY & GIRLS & BOYS (Joint Winners)
Best Short Documentary (TG4) – DRAGON’S TEETH
Tiernan McBride Award for Best Short Drama – THREE KEENINGS
World Cinema Competition – WINTER IN SOKCHO, directed by Koya Kamura
Audience Award – TRAD, directed by Lance Daly