Awards close 37th Galway Film Fleadh as Arts Festival kicks off

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The 37th Galway Film Fleadh drew to a close with a sold out screening and awards presentations last night.

The Best Irish Film, in association with Element Pictures, was awarded to CHRISTY, written by Alan O’Gorman, directed by Brendan Canty and produced by Marina Brackenbury, Meredith Duff and Rory Gilmartin.

The Best Irish First Feature went to HORSESHOE, directed by Edwin Mullane and Adam O’Keeffe, written by Adam O’Keeffe and produced by Mo O’Connell, Edwin Mullane and Adam O’Keeffe.

The Best Irish Feature Documentary, supported by Danú Media, was awarded to SANATORIUM, directed by Gar O’Rourke and produced by Andrew Freedman, Ken Wardrop and Samantha Corr.

Over the past week, around 200 screenings took place in Galway, and a full list of winners is below.

Meanwhile, the Galway International Arts Festival kicks off today, with eight world premieres among the events featuring over the next two weeks.

Several Big Top events are already sold out, along with Druid’s anniversary double bill.

Some of the highlights include One NoFit Sate’s circus spectacular Sabotage in a new Big Top at Nimmo’s Pier.

There will also be a major new installation from one of the UK’s most successful artists, David Mach.

While this year’s programme also features a new opera Mars from Jennifer Walshe and Irish National Opera.

Full list of award winners

Best International Short Animation – LUZ DIABLA

Joe McMahon Award for Best International Short Drama/Fiction – HEAT ME

Best International Short Documentary – THE MIRACLE OF LIFE & WE WERE THE SCENERY (Joint Winners)

Best First Short Animation (Brown Bag Films) – ONE TRACK MIND

James Flynn Award for Best First Short Drama – INTERNAL BLEEDING

Best Cinematography in a Short Film (ISC Award) – THE AXE FORGETS

Peripheral Visions Award – VITRIVAL – THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE IN THE WORLD

Generation Jury Award – WHERE THE WIND COMES FROM

Best International Feature Film – DRAGONFLY

Best International Documentary – GERRY ADAMS – A BALLYMURPHY MAN

Best International Independent Film – ADULT CHILDREN

Best Cinematography in an Irish Film (Teach Solais Award) – LISTEN TO THE LAND SPEAK

Best Documentary Project (Marketplace with Impronta Films) – John Lennon’s Island, Gary Lennon

Audience Design Award (Síle Culley) – Beneath the Surface, Fiona Ashe

Best Marketplace Project (Bankside Films) – Ten Mickeys, Cristian Nicolescu

The Pitching Award (Wild Atlantic Pictures) – The Body + Blood, Carol Murphy

Bingham Ray New Talent Award (Magnolia Pictures) – Jessica Reynolds (The Wolf, The Fox & The Leopard)

Best Irish Language Feature Film – BÁITE, directed by Ruán Magan

James Horgan Award for Best Animation Short (Animation Ireland) – ÉIRU, directed by Giovanna Ferrari

Best Independent Irish Film (Moore Ireland) – SOLITARY & GIRLS & BOYS (Joint Winners)

Best Short Documentary (TG4) – DRAGON’S TEETH

Tiernan McBride Award for Best Short Drama – THREE KEENINGS

World Cinema Competition – WINTER IN SOKCHO, directed by Koya Kamura

Audience Award – TRAD, directed by Lance Daly