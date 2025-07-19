Award-winning restaurateur JP McMahon opens new venue focused on Japanese street food

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Multi-award-winning restaurateur JP McMahon unveiled his latest endeavour at the weekend – the new ramen and bao bar, serving a flavour-driven menu rooted in the traditions of Japanese street food.
Kombu on Druids Lane will offer a casual-style experience featuring steaming bowls of ramen, teriyaki, tempura, innovative rice dishes, and a creative selection of bao buns, as well as some playfully creative desserts.
Developed by Chef Patron JP with a kitchen led by chef Gabriel Hoefling Ossani – who has worked alongside McMahon at the Michelin-starred Aniar – the duo bring a shared passion for Japanese cuisine to this exciting new venture.
Colourful graffiti feature walls by Galway artist Tracey O’Callaghan add to the urban vibe in Kombu, paired with subdued lighting and a playlist curated by Matt Orlando (formerly of Amass restaurant in Copenhagen) to create a contemporary space in the heart of Galway’s Latin Quarter.
JP McMahon said he had long held the desire to open a Japanese-inspired restaurant – and he was delighted that Kombu will bring that dream to life.
“Japanese cuisine has inspired how we cook in Aniar, influencing our approach to fish and vegetables with a strong focus on seaweed and sea herbs, which results in contemporary Irish cuisine,” he said.
“Kombu is different in many ways, yet also similar. As we have done in our Spanish tapas restaurant, Cava Bodega, where we marry Spanish recipes and techniques with Irish ingredients, Kombu will be a fusion of Japanese and some other Asian influences with the best of Irish produce”.
Ramen takes centre stage, with rich, comforting bowls of broth and Dan Dan noodles, offered with a choice of pork belly, chicken udon and a celeriac option for vegetarians.
The Spicy Chicken Bao, which features pickled daikon, crispy onions, and black garlic mayonnaise, is a must-try.
The desserts also receive a Japanese twist, featuring a savoury-sweet bao bun filled with chocolate crèmeux and wasabi sea salt, a creamy ‘soft serve’ with seasonal fruit, meringue, and crumble, and a beautifully balanced Black Sesame Tart with yuzu curd.
Pictured: JP McMahon addressing guests at the official launch of his newest restaurant, Kombu Ramen & Bao Bar, on Druids Lane in Galway.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Time to put rail corridor firmly back on track
A backbench TD has demanded that the Government provides a timeframe for work to commence on reop...
Hundreds of all ages turn out to enjoy National Play Day in Tuam’s Palace Grounds
Families from across Galway gathered to mark National Play Day recently – and to celebrate this y...
Local and global visitors flock to city for Galway International Arts Festival
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFrom the heart of Galway city, to the east of the cou...
BOYLE Sports agrees three-year sponsorship renewal with Galway Races
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBOYLE Sports and Galway Races have today announced a ...
Parish of Abbey to honour it's patron saint with community celebration
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe parish of Abbey, in East Galway, will honour St. ...
Last day of Dáil hears of "major obstacles" to development in Galway City
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe last day of the Dáil heard of "major obstacles" t...
Final refusal for renewed plans for apartment blocks in Newcastle
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA fresh attempt to build new apartment blocks at Newc...
Call for urgent intervention to save "leaning" tower of Kilmacduagh in South Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for urgent intervention to save the "l...
Claire Kerrane says she doesn't see Mary Lou McDonald running for President
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoscommon Galway Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane says she...