Award-winning harpist plans to transform hotel into cultural centre

-
-
Author: Avril Horan
~ 3 minutes read
AN obsession with early Irish history and the ‘deeper culture of the Gael’ has inspired award-winning harpist Úna Ní Fhlannagáin to take on the biggest project of her life – transforming a derelict hotel on Inis Meáin into a thriving cultural centre.
For the Craughwell native, now an Inis Meáin resident, the island represents the “absolute shining jewel of cultural practice” as she works to breathe new life into the decaying ten-bed hotel.
“It’s been a five-year journey to get here,” she says.
“If you’d asked me five years ago, ‘Do you think you will move to an offshore island and become the custodian of a massive derelict building?’ I would have said, ‘What planet are you on?’ This was not in my life plan.”
Úna has performed around the world with Grammy and Emmy-winning artists, yet the call of the rugged island off the Galway coast proved undeniable.
A visit during the pandemic ultimately led to the purchase of the building and the opportunity to restore it as a centre celebrating Irish language, arts, heritage and island life.
In 2020, Athenry Arts and Heritage Centre invited her to create a series of videos on the history of the Irish harp.
After completing that project, she travelled to Inis Meáin and describes the experience as “magical.”
During her first week there, she walked past a building in a state of decay and immediately recognised its potential as a cultural hub filled with people and activity.
“It was just such a pity. It saddened me that there was such a lost opportunity there,” she explains.
“I thought what a magical and positive impact it could have on the surrounding community if it were open. But the building was not on the market at the time.”
Undeterred, she began researching the property to gather “every bit of information” she could.
Constructed in 1998, Óstan Inis Meáin closed in 2013 and has remained largely untouched since. Over the intervening years, it sustained significant damage, including a hole in the roof and multiple instances of vandalism. As a result, the interior condition deteriorated considerably.
When it finally came up for sale in late 2023, she followed her intuition. Drawing on years of preparatory research, she assembled a group of investors to support her cultural centre proposal.
“I couldn’t stop thinking about it,” she says.
Caption: The former Óstan Inis Meáin.
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Town Hall celebration reflects Galway culture in perfect light
A Different View with Dave O’Connell There can be a thin line between putting your best foot f...
New single tackles thorny subject of road fatalities
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Portumna native Johnluke has been releasing music for less tha...
Pat and Fay bringing Shortt Stuff to Galway
Arts Week with Judy Murphy We’ve always had a great following in Galway,” says comedian Pat Sh...
Finnerty’s free from last kick of the game thwarts Armagh in pulsating battle
Armagh 0-20 Galway 3-12 THE Order of Malta stocks of beta-blockers must seriously dwindle e...
Humble February and Brigid usher in the season of light
Country Living with Francis Farragher I DON’T want to fall into the trap of wishing my life aw...
Madcap stuff but footballers display a ruthless streak in edging out Armagh
Inside Track with John McIntyre Padraic Joyce mightn’t admit it publicly, but Saturday’s last-...
Farmers must be organised to ensure that agriculture stays at top of political agendas
THIS Thursday evening, Stephen Canavan, from Ardskeaghbeg, Ballyglunin, completes his four-year t...
Strong finish from McNamara’s charges proves decisive against Limerick
GALWAY 1-10 LIMERICK 0-10 By Oisín Noone at the Prairie FACING familiar opposition, Galw...
Eleven-year-old left paralysed from neck down after surgery
The family of an eleven-year-old Galway girl is facing up to an unfathomable new reality after su...