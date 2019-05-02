Award winning Galway Hospitality Group wins flurry of awards

One of Galway’s newest hospitality group “The Connacht Hospitality Group” has won a flurry of awards in recent months. A growing family business based in Galway City and compromises of three hotels. The Connacht Hotel, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The Forster Court Hotel, a stylish, 50-bedroom hotel located in the heart of Galway City. The Residence Hotel, a 20-bedroom boutique style hotel located on Quay Street and three licence premises; the multi award-winning An Púcán located on Forster Street, 1520 Bar located on Quay Street and HYDE Bar & Gin Parlour which hosts the largest Gin collection in Ireland. The group also operates a 24-hour gym and leisure centre called Active 24 Fitness & Leisure.

Most recently they took home multiple awards at the “The Irish Hotel Awards which were held in Galway earlier this month. Amongst the Galway winners on the night were The Forster Court Hotel which was named the “best three star hotel” in Connacht and 1520 Bar at The Residence Hotel was named as the “Best Hotel Bar in Connacht “and also took the national crown of “Best Hotel Bar in Ireland” beating off stiff competition.

Eveanna Ryan Group Sales and Marketing Manager for the Connacht Hospitality Group said “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Irish Hotel Awards, it’s a reflection of the fantastic work by the team in The Forster Court and The Residence Hotel. We were delighted to be nominated given the calibre of hotels in the region, so these are awards we are truly proud of”

The Forster Court Hotel located in the East Village of Galway, open just under two years ago. Its modern décor, friendly team and fantastic location coupled with one of Galway’s most popular bars HYDE Bar and Gin Parlour has quickly made a name for itself and is currently one of the top 5 rated hotels in Galway on TripAdvisor. HYDE Bar & Gin Parlour which is due to celebrate its first birthday in May has also had a fruitful first year in terms of awards. The stylish Gin Emporium won big at the prestigious Irish Pub Global Awards when it received the award for “Best Marketing Campaign in the World” for 2018 launch.

The Residence Hotel the heart of the Latin Quarter with its funky room décor is a must stay when visiting Galway city. It is also home to 1520 Bar, described as a “medieval themed neighbourhood bar” which embraces all that is best about Galway with a warm welcome to visiting guests and locals alike. The eclectic interiors include plenty of corners with a mix of portraits, posters and paraphernalia dotted throughout. 1520 was also named “Best Newcomer in Connacht in the 2018 Irish Pub Awards”

The flagship property in the group, The Connacht Hotel is one of Irelands most popular family friendly hotels, coupled with a bustling corporate trade has also seen it’s fair share of accolades. The hotel has been a major advocate for the use if the Irish Language and in 2018 was awarded the overall winner of the “Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh” run by Gaillimh le Gaeilge, it’s Galways bilingual business awards which recognises and celebrates companies and organisations in Galway that use the Irish Language in their day to day business. The Connacht Hotel was also recently awarded the “Best Hotel Garden” in the Galway Tidy Towns competition. The development of the gardens at the Connacht has been embraced as not only aesthetic feature but hold really environmental functions. The hotel was recently awarded an Eco-label by Green Hospitality for its Environmental Action Plan focusing on Energy, Waste and Water Management.

The multi award winning An Púcan is renowned for its live sport, daily music sessions, great food and fantastic outdoor space which have all been featured amongst their recent accolades. The team at An Púcan was recently recognised at the Irish Pub Global Awards as the “Best Place in Ireland to watch a match” with 12 tv’s including two large screens and an electric atmosphere during games. And having won the “Most Innovative Bar in the West” for the past two years at the Irish Pub Awards” boasting the title of the most followed bar in Ireland on social media it’s easy to see why.

