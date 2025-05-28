Award-winning Galway City housing scheme to feature in International Festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Award-winning Galway City housing scheme ‘An Cliathán’ is to feature in an International Social Housing Festival being held in Dublin next week.

The theme of the festival is ‘Storytelling’ which will centre on experiences, ideas and voices of all those engaged in housing.

An Cliathán is an Age Friendly development of 15 homes designed for older persons and families with special needs, completed in December 2023, on a former derelict site in Ballybane.

Another innovative Galway housing project which gives people experiencing homelessness cultural access through ‘The Creativity Fund’ will also be presented at the festival.

It’s a collaboration established last year between Galway City Council’s Housing and Creative Ireland teams, COPE and Simon.

Over a period of ten weeks, 30 individuals and families attended music and dance lessons, pottery classes, concerts and the theatre, and purchased art and music equipment.

The international festival will bring an estimated 2,000 professionals working in the area of housing together at the National Convention Centre in Dublin from Wednesday to Friday.