Award-winning artist commissioned to develop new sculpture for Salmon Weir pedestrian bridge

An award-winning artist has been commissioned to create a new sculpture for the Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge.

The statue “Gailbhe” by Wicklow artist Alan Clarke will be a visual representation of Galvia or Gaillimh.





She’s a mythological princess of the Firbolg Tribe, after whom Galway is said to be named.

Alan Clarke says he’s delighted to have been selected, having been chosen out of 26 applicants for the project.

“I’m looking forward immensely to getting to work on this project over the coming weeks and months. I believe I have created a design that is captivating and unique, that will enhance an already very beautiful setting. I hope that the people of Galway, and visitors to the city, will feel the same when it is unveiled later this year.”

