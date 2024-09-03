Average weekly earnings in Galway rise by 4% in a year

Average weekly earnings in Galway have risen by around 4 percent in the past year.

In 2023, average earnings stood at €845 per week in Galway – around €35 higher than in 2022.





Galway comes in with the seventh highest weekly earnings average, with most of the top earning counties in the east.

The highest average earnings can be found in Dublin, at €1,063 a week, followed by Kildare at €964.

While CSO figures show the lowest average weekly earnings are in Donegal, at €678.63.

Nationally, average weekly earnings increased by around €40 in a year, with the national average now €895.

Meanwhile, the average ANNUAL salary in the country stood at just under €54,000 in 2023 – around €2,000 more than the previous year.

In Galway, the average annual salary last year was just over €50,000.

