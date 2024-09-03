  • Services

Services

Average weekly earnings in Galway rise by 4% in a year

Published:

Average weekly earnings in Galway rise by 4% in a year
Share story:

Average weekly earnings in Galway have risen by around 4 percent in the past year.

In 2023, average earnings stood at €845 per week in Galway – around €35 higher than in 2022.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Galway comes in with the seventh highest weekly earnings average, with most of the top earning counties in the east.

The highest average earnings can be found in Dublin, at €1,063 a week, followed by Kildare at €964.

While CSO figures show the lowest average weekly earnings are in Donegal, at €678.63.

Nationally, average weekly earnings increased by around €40 in a year, with the national average now €895.

Meanwhile, the average ANNUAL salary in the country stood at just under €54,000 in 2023 – around €2,000 more than the previous year.

In Galway, the average annual salary last year was just over €50,000.

The post Average weekly earnings in Galway rise by 4% in a year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Training and education roadshow to travel Galway towns this week

A training and education roadshow is travelling to four Galway towns this week. ‘Making the...

no_space
Enterprise Minister to attend business panel debate in Ballinasloe

Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Peter Burke will participate in a business panel debate...

no_space
Galway’s rents still continue to spiral

Average new yearly rents in Galway increased by over 13 per cent in the last year alone – and by ...

no_space
GUH pilots successful Emergency Department avoidance programme

Galway University Hospitals is hailing the success of a pilot programme designed to reduce the nu...

no_space
Chanelle Pharma announces major new recruitment partnership with ICE Group

Chanelle Pharma, the hugely successful Loughrea-headquartered manufacturer of generic pharmaceuti...

no_space
Insomnia Coffee opens two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside

Insomnia Coffee has opened two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside following official openings...

no_space
Planning refused for controversial energy storage facility near Portumna

Planning permission has been refused for a controversial energy storage facility near Portumna. I...

no_space
New improved Dome to be erected at Galway Lawn Tennis Club

A new and improved dome is being erected at Galway Lawn Tennis and Sports Club on Threadneedle Ro...

no_space
Virtual healthcare rolled out for COPD patients in Galway

A new virtual healthcare programme is helping reduce hospital stays for COPD patients across Galw...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up