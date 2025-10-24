  • Services

Services

Average voter turnout across Galway between 7 and 14% up to lunchtime

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Average voter turnout across Galway between 7 and 14% up to lunchtime
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Turnout in the Presidential election is being reported as slow in many parts of the country including Galway

The average across Galway is between 7 and 14 per cent up to lunchtime.

Latest update: 1PM:

Galway West

Clifden 8
Spiddal 12
Moycullen 11
Oranmore 9
Kocknacarra City West 12
Salthill St Enda’s West 14
Renmore city East 10
Carraroe 10
Doughiska City East 7
Bushypark City West 12
Claregalway 11
Ballybane city east 11
Westside 12
Aran Islands Cill Ronan 14
Tirellan 11

Galway East

Gort 9
Loughrea 8
Tuam 8
Athenry 11
Kinvara 13
Monivea 10
Portumna 11
Dunmore 11

 

More like this:
no_space
Abbey village crowned best in Galway at Tidy Towns comp

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe village of Abbey has been crowned best in Galway ...

no_space
Special bank holiday road safety operation launched at new Merlin Park ambulance base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA special bank holiday road safety operation has been...

no_space
Plans lodged for major housing development in Knocknacarra

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for a major housing developmen...

no_space
Average turnout across Galway West and Galway East between 7 and 14 per cent up to lunchtime

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTurnout in the Presidential election is being reporte...

no_space
Man arrested after €105,000 worth of cigarettes and goods seized in Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man has been arrested after Gardaí discovered 105 t...

no_space
Average turnout across Galway West and Galway East between 3 and 6 per cent so far

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTurnout in the Presidential election is being reporte...

no_space
Councillors pass €10.5 budget for Ballinasloe area for 2026

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal councillors have passed a 10.5 million euro bud...

no_space
County Council event wins top Irish language award.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway County Council event has won a top Irish lan...

no_space
Train service changes this weekend as Ceannt Station Platform 5 nears completion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere will be some time changes to local train servic...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up