Average voter turnout across Galway between 7 and 14% up to lunchtime

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Turnout in the Presidential election is being reported as slow in many parts of the country including Galway
The average across Galway is between 7 and 14 per cent up to lunchtime.
Latest update: 1PM:
Galway West
Clifden 8
Spiddal 12
Moycullen 11
Oranmore 9
Kocknacarra City West 12
Salthill St Enda’s West 14
Renmore city East 10
Carraroe 10
Doughiska City East 7
Bushypark City West 12
Claregalway 11
Ballybane city east 11
Westside 12
Aran Islands Cill Ronan 14
Tirellan 11
Galway East
Gort 9
Loughrea 8
Tuam 8
Athenry 11
Kinvara 13
Monivea 10
Portumna 11
Dunmore 11