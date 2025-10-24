Average voter turnout across Galway between 7 and 14% up to lunchtime

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Turnout in the Presidential election is being reported as slow in many parts of the country including Galway

The average across Galway is between 7 and 14 per cent up to lunchtime.

Latest update: 1PM:

Galway West

Clifden 8

Spiddal 12

Moycullen 11

Oranmore 9

Kocknacarra City West 12

Salthill St Enda’s West 14

Renmore city East 10

Carraroe 10

Doughiska City East 7

Bushypark City West 12

Claregalway 11

Ballybane city east 11

Westside 12

Aran Islands Cill Ronan 14

Tirellan 11

Galway East

Gort 9

Loughrea 8

Tuam 8

Athenry 11

Kinvara 13

Monivea 10

Portumna 11

Dunmore 11