Average turnout across Galway West and Galway East between 7 and 14 per cent up to lunchtime

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Turnout in the Presidential election is being reported as slow in many parts of the country including Galway

The average across Galway is between 7 and 14 per cent up to lunchtime

Galway West

Clifden 8

Spiddal 12

Moycullen 11

Oranmore 9

Kocknacarra City West 12

Salthill St Enda’s West 14

Renmore city East 10

Carraroe 10

Doughiska City East 7

Bushypark City West 12

Claregalway 11

Ballybane city east 11

Westside 12

Aran Islands Cill Ronan 14

Tirellan 11

Galway East

Gort 9

Loughrea 8

Tuam 8

Athenry 11

Kinvara 13

Monivea 10

Portumna 11

Dunmore 11

Turnout across the country is running similar or behind 2018’s turnout.

That was the lowest turnout in history when 44 per cent of people voted.

In Dublin city this afternoon turnout is running a little over 10 per cent – with turnout higher in the Dublin County boxes at a little over 11 per cent.

Most boxes in Offaly are reporting in the high single digits or low double digits.

While in Mayo county wide turnout was averaging just under 9 per cent at midday

It’s a similar figure in Donegal and boxes in Wexford are reporting well down on the general election which seems to be a general trend across the country.