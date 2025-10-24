Average turnout across Galway West and Galway East between 7 and 14 per cent up to lunchtime

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Turnout in the Presidential election is being reported as slow in many parts of the country including Galway
The average across Galway is between 7 and 14 per cent up to lunchtime
Galway West
Clifden 8
Spiddal 12
Moycullen 11
Oranmore 9
Kocknacarra City West 12
Salthill St Enda’s West 14
Renmore city East 10
Carraroe 10
Doughiska City East 7
Bushypark City West 12
Claregalway 11
Ballybane city east 11
Westside 12
Aran Islands Cill Ronan 14
Tirellan 11
Galway East
Gort 9
Loughrea 8
Tuam 8
Athenry 11
Kinvara 13
Monivea 10
Portumna 11
Dunmore 11
Turnout across the country is running similar or behind 2018’s turnout.
That was the lowest turnout in history when 44 per cent of people voted.
In Dublin city this afternoon turnout is running a little over 10 per cent – with turnout higher in the Dublin County boxes at a little over 11 per cent.
Most boxes in Offaly are reporting in the high single digits or low double digits.
While in Mayo county wide turnout was averaging just under 9 per cent at midday
It’s a similar figure in Donegal and boxes in Wexford are reporting well down on the general election which seems to be a general trend across the country.