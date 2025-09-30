  • Services

Services

Average price of new build home in Galway now €420,000

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Average price of new build home in Galway now €420,000
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The latest Daft.ie report shows the average price of a newly built home in Galway is now €420,000.

Galway is just below the national average of €435 thousand for new builds, up almost 9 percent over the past year.

In Galway City, the biggest increase by far was the cost of a one-bed apartment – which rose by almost 20 percent to €288 thousand.

Nationally, house prices in general are up again – but inflation has started to ease slightly, as housing supplies stabilise.

But the report’s author, Professor Ronan Lyons, says there’s been a marginal increase in the number of second hand homes available for sale.

More like this:
no_space
Complete Laboratory Solutions announces 140 new jobs in Galway over next 3 years

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMComplete Laboratory Solutions is creating up to 140 n...

no_space
Average price of new build home in Co Galway now €420,000

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe latest Daft.ie report shows the average price of ...

no_space
Five-time camogie champions set to scale new heights

They were no strangers to scaling the heights during their camogie days – but the championship-wi...

no_space
Motorist fled from garage without paying for petrol

A suspended jail sentence was imposed on an unemployed man who filled his tank with fuel at an Ou...

no_space
Online Galway auction provides bidding war

The huge demand for accommodation saw sales in excess of €4 million at an online auction of Galwa...

no_space
Major works on Ballybane and Castlepark Roads reach halfway point

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMajor ongoing works on the Ballybane and Castlepark R...

no_space
Local ETB learners to share stories in TG4 documentary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo learners who upskilled through the Galway and Ros...

no_space
N67 Kinvara Active Travel Scheme under review due to significant challenges

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe N67 Kinvara Active Travel Scheme is currently und...

no_space
Local TDs weigh in on €100k bike shelter upgrade at National Maternity Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal TDs have weighed in on plans to upgrade a bike ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up