Average price of new build home in Galway now €420,000

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The latest Daft.ie report shows the average price of a newly built home in Galway is now €420,000.

Galway is just below the national average of €435 thousand for new builds, up almost 9 percent over the past year.

In Galway City, the biggest increase by far was the cost of a one-bed apartment – which rose by almost 20 percent to €288 thousand.

Nationally, house prices in general are up again – but inflation has started to ease slightly, as housing supplies stabilise.

But the report’s author, Professor Ronan Lyons, says there’s been a marginal increase in the number of second hand homes available for sale.