Average price of new build home in Co Galway now €420,000

The latest Daft.ie report shows the average price of a newly built home in County Galway is now €420,000.

While in the city, it’s €405,000 – higher than the likes of Limerick, Cork and Waterford cities.

Galway is just below the national average of €435 thousand for new builds, up almost 9 percent over the past year.

In Galway City, the biggest increase by far was the cost of a one-bed apartment – which rose by almost 20 percent to €288 thousand.

Nationally, house prices in general are up again – but inflation has started to ease slightly, as housing supplies stabilise.

But the report’s author, Professor Ronan Lyons, says there’s been a marginal increase in the number of second hand homes available for sale.

In Galway county, the average price of a four-bedroom detached house in the third quarter of 2025 was €430,000, up 7.6% on a year ago.

In Galway City, the average price of a four-bedroom detached house in the third quarter of 2025 was €573,000, up 0.6% on a year ago.