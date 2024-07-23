Average price of a home in Galway up by 7 percent over past year

The average price of a home in Galway is up by more than 7 percent when compared to this time last year.

That’s according to the Geowox Housing Market Report for the second quarter of this year.





The report found the median asking price for a home in Galway is now €314 thousand.

That’s an increase of 7.2 percent when compared to the second quarter of last year.

But as you might expect there’s a sharp divide between new and existing homes.

The average existing home will set you back €294 thousand, and the figure for a new build is €421 thousand.

But overall, while the average cost of a home in Galway is up by around 7 percent over the past year, that figure is far from top of the national tables.

The median cost of a house in Kilkenny rose by 24 percent – followed by 18 percent in Waterford and 16 percent in Sligo, Laois and Clare.

Overall, the most affordable options can still be found in Longford and Leitrim, where the average home will set you back €170 thousand.

