Average journey for county residents to nearest ED is 20 kilometres

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report has found the average distance county Galway residents have to travel to the nearest emergency department is 20 kilometres.
The study is compiled by Gamma, a location intelligence software services provider.
It also reveals the average journey time for county residents to the nearest A&E is 22 minutes.
