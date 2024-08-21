A new study has found that the average annual cost for a student going to college in Galway has risen by €500.

According to Switcher.ie, the overall annual cost, including fees, to study and live in Galway for 2024 is €15,552 – just below the national average.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Student Cost of Living study adds up the overall cost of going to college, including fees, accommodation, and transport.

Out of the 12 towns and cities studied, Galway is ranked as the seventh most-expensive place to go to college.

The most-expensive place to be a student is Dublin at an average cost of €19,527.

That’s followed by Maynooth, Cork, Limerick and Carlow.

The cheapest place to go to college is in Letterkenny, with the overall annual cost standing at €13,147.

The average annual cost for a student is €15,632 – an increase of around 4 percent on the year before.

The post Average annual cost for Galway students increases by €500 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.