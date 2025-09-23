Average 2nd hand home in Galway hits 300k for first time

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The average 2nd hand home in County Galway has hit €300 thousand for the first time.

That’s according to a survey by the Real Estate Alliance, based on the cost of a three-bed semi.

The figure rose by more than 5 percent in the past three months, and more than 15 percent over the last year.

Meanwhile, in Galway City, the average second-hand three-bed semi home now stands at almost €400 thousand.

The REA says that’s up 2.6 percent over the past 3 months, and almost 10 percent over the last year.