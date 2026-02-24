Authorities get tough on bad behaviour around Ballinasloe

The newly established Galway County Local Community Safety Partnership has set up a special committee to specifically tackle anti-social behaviour in Ballinasloe.

The new Anti-Social Behaviour subgroup – set up in response to ongoing community concerns – includes representatives from the Gardaí, Galway County Council, youth and community organisations, education and family support services, local businesses and people with lived or professional experience of community safety.

The subgroup aims to identify patterns and hotspots in anti-social behaviour in Ballinasloe, improve coordination between agencies, and develop short and medium-term actions that focus on prevention and early intervention.

It will also improve communication with residents, businesses and community groups, support young people and families through positive alternatives and outreach, and provide updates and recommendations to the LCSP.

The subgroup will meet in the coming weeks to set its work plan, agree priority issues and outline early actions. Regular updates will be shared through the LCSP and Galway County Council social media channels.

Its formation was revealed at the second meeting of the LCSP, which was held at Áras an Chontae,

At the same meeting, members were briefed on the draft Galway County Council Anti-Social Behaviour Strategy 2025-2030, which sets out a more proactive approach to preventing and managing anti-social behaviour in Council properties and estates.

The strategy is expected to be presented at a plenary meeting of Galway County Council in the coming months.

The meeting included an outline of the structure and roles of a number of other LCSP subgroups, which cover youth engagement, education, drug prevention and substance misuse support.

A working group has also been formed to prepare Galway County’s statutory Local Community Safety Plan, a three-year strategy that will address safety concerns beyond policing, including anti-social behaviour, environmental issues and community wellbeing.

As part of the plan’s development, the public is being encouraged to complete the National Office of Community Safety questionnaire, available on the Galway County Council website at galway.ie. Responses will inform both the national Community Safety Plan and Galway County’s own plan.

LCSP Coordinator Marie Nicholson said the creation of the subgroups was a significant step.

“The establishment of our subgroups marks an important step in strengthening community safety across Galway County. By bringing together the right expertise and lived experience, each subgroup will be able to focus deeply on the issues that matter most to our communities.”

The LCSP was established in late 2025 as the national replacement for the Joint Policing Committee model. It brings together up to 30 representatives from Galway County Council, An Garda Síochána, the HSE, Tusla and local organisations working in youth services, social inclusion, education, business and community development.

Pictured: Members of the newly established Galway County Local Community Safety Partnership (LCSP) pictured at their inaugural meeting in Áras an Chontae.