Augustinian hosts evening with Galway Simon Community Music Project

Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The Galway Simon Music Project will host its first concert, “An Evening with Galway Simon Community Music Project”, on Friday at 7.30pm at St. Augustine Church, Galway.
The evening will also showcase fantastic performances by Bel Canto, the renowned vocal ensemble known for their exquisite harmonies and captivating performances; Cór na dTreabh, an inclusive community choir founded in 2022 and led by Peter Mannion, that performs various musical genres, and the Augustinian Church Choir, a historic choir recognised for its rich choral music and community spirit.
Since it was founded in 2016 by Brian Hickey, the Galway Simon Music Project has been a wonderful community space where clients, staff, and volunteers come together to enjoy singing. This shared joy helps build camaraderie, boost self-confidence, and promote well-being.
In 2018, Carol Duffy came on board as co-director, bringing her rich experience in music education to help enrich the group’s harmonies and expand its musical repertoire.
Over the last nine years, the group has performed at various events throughout the west of Ireland, raising awareness and much-needed funds for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the West. This year, the group was delighted to win the Choir Factor 2025 award.
And following that performance at the Galway Choral Association’s Summer concert, Rev. Anthony Finn, PP of St Augustine’s Church, invited them to host their own musical evening in the iconic venue.
“This concert represents a significant milestone for our group,” said Brian Hickey.
“Hosting our own event is profoundly rewarding and meaningful, as it highlights the talent, resilience, and joy of our singers. The positive effect this project has had on our members’ lives is remarkable,” he added.
Doors open at 7pm on Friday, October 17. Admission is free, but seating is limited, so reserve your place at www.galwaysimon.ie/gsmp. Donations are gratefully accepted on the night to support the vital work of the Galway Simon Community.
Pictured: The Galway Simon Music Project members after winning Choir Factor 2025.
