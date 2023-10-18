Aughrim students collect 90,000 batteries in recycling competition
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Pupils in St Catherine’s National School in Aughrim are encouraging other schools to take part in this year’s WEEE battery recycling competition.
They were crowned one of last year’s overall winners, collecting almost 90,000 batteries.
This year’s competition is now open and interested schools take visit weeeireland.ie for more information.
Our reporter Leah Hogarty visited St. Catherines to speak to students about their experience:
