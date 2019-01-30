Audit Committee raises concerns as over half of county housing loans are in arrears

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised that over half of Galway County Council’s housing loan acounts are in arrears for periods greater than three months.

The matter was highlighted in the Audit Committee Annual Report for 2017 which was presented to councillors at their meeting this week.

The report noted that the council applies the mortgage arrears resolution process but in some instances the loans are deemed unsustainable which could lead to repossessions.

The audit also raised concerns that 291 properties remain with the valuation office pending valuation resulting in the loss of much needed income.

The auditor noted that 6 million euro is owing from government debtors with 2.4 million outstanding from Failte Ireland.

It was also stated that the cumulative credit balance on the capital account declined to 20 million euro in the period.

Auditors stated the council needs to ensure every effort is made to reduce the revenue deficit and unfunded balances – the majority of which relate to historical balances on roads jobs outstanding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The controversy over the split in shared services costs between the city and county council was also noted where it was stated substantial arrears are owed to the county.

CEO Kevin Kelly said he is in correspondence with the City CEO in finalising the arrears piece.

