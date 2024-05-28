Audiology Clinic to be in operation in Tuam before end of summer

The Audiology Clinic will be up and running in Tuam Primary Care Centre by the beginning of August.

The Head of Primary Care Services has confirmed to Galway East TD Sean Canney that it’s currently being installed, and equipment has been ordered.





The testing equipment will be state of the art and will help with dealing with the more complex needs of patients

Independent TD Canney says this is another step foward for Tuam health services:

