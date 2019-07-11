Audi produces yet another crowd-pleaser with new Q3

You can have all the gadgetry you want in a car but, if the basic credentials are not there, then there are compromises.

Of course, for each of us, our parameters are different, which is why there probably is a car for everyone. This week we are testing the new Audi Q3, a car that has been completely altered and has now got the tools to answer most demands in its segment.

Visually, like most Audi models, bling plays no part in their makeup and this car has a tidy, strong stance.

They have introduced a new oversized grille with the addition of vertical chrome strips that add to that sense of strength. Although how we view looks can be subjective, I like the new narrow LED headlights and the balance of the side image that stretches from the front to the back.

Sitting-up 19” alloy wheels coupled with a roof-edge spoiler and aluminium roof rails, the overall image makes a considerable contribution to the purposeful and powerful SUV stance.

Audi demonstrates once again its ability to build really smart, classic interiors that is well served with quality materials and premium seating and is so well stitched together than there are virtually no rogue noises coming into the cabin bar a little whish from the door mirrors. In all though, it is very quiet, comfortable space on all sorts of roads and surfaces.

It is good to see much of the advanced technical functions that you get in Audi’s premium cars being standard here too. These include a top-of-the-line navigation system that uses Google Earth as the background and overlaying the road onto the map, which allows you to recognise where you are instantaneously.

