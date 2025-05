This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

ATU’s Heritage Studies programme is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary today

The event is organised by ATU’s heritage society and is taking place in the Wine Geese Training Bar on the Galway City campus

Speakers include Dr Mark Mc Carthy, a Senior Lecturer and Programme Chair in Heritage and archaeologist, historian and author Paul Duffy

The event will also include reflections of the programme’s history, achievements and future opportunities