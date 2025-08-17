ATU to unveil new cultural exhibition for National Heritage Week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Atlantic Technological University is set to unveil a celebration of island heritage through art in time for National Heritage Week which begins tomorrow

‘Echoes of the Isles’ aims to celebrate the cultural and ecological heritage of island life while highlighting its ongoing transformation.

Galway-based artist Róisín Doherty and visual-artist John Flynn from Cork jointly explore how tradition, nature and community interact in these unique environments.

The free art exhibition will be on display in Galway City Library from tomorrow until Friday