  • Services

Services

ATU to unveil new cultural exhibition for National Heritage Week

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

ATU to unveil new cultural exhibition for National Heritage Week
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Atlantic Technological University is set to unveil a celebration of island heritage through art in time for National Heritage Week which begins tomorrow

‘Echoes of the Isles’ aims to celebrate the cultural and ecological heritage of island life while highlighting its ongoing transformation.

Galway-based artist Róisín Doherty and visual-artist John Flynn from Cork jointly explore how tradition, nature and community interact in these unique environments.

The free art exhibition will be on display in Galway City Library from tomorrow until Friday

More like this:
no_space
Galway West Deputy John Connolly welcomes 10% pay rise for Irish Language Assistants

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLanguage Assistants are to receive a 10% pay rise as ...

no_space
Clifden prepares for the 100th Annual Connemara Pony Show that begins on Tuesday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe busiest week of the year is coming up in Clifden ...

no_space
Galway Professor joins UN’s Scientific Panel on the Effects of Nuclear War

A leading Galway academic has been appointed to UN’s Scientific Panel on the Effects of Nuclear W...

no_space
Galway’s SamePage Theatre to bring Oscar Wilde classic to Mick Lally Theatre

Galway-based SamePage Theatre is bringing one of Oscar Wilde’s most popular plays, the Importance...

no_space
Action demanded over ‘disgraceful’ abandonment of telephone lines on landscape

A Galway County Councillor has strongly criticised telecommunications provider Eir for what he de...

no_space
Thousands attend public rally in Ballinasloe over downgrading of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA large crowd, estimated in the thousands, took to th...

no_space
MEP warns that over 5,000 Galway Farmers could be forced out of Farming under New EU CAP proposals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has warned of...

no_space
Galway’s annual summer musical packing in the crowds at the Town Hall

Audiences are packing out the stunning production of the musical Peter Pan which is running all t...

no_space
Ballinrobe Musical Society to stage musical drama based on the life of Michael Collins

A trio of Galwegians will lay the foundations for an acclaimed Mayo Musical Society to tell the s...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up