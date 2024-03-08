  • Services

ATU students win Irish Hospitality Institute National Business Management Game for 2024

ATU students win Irish Hospitality Institute National Business Management Game for 2024
A team of five students representing the Galway International Hotel School at the Atlantic Technological University have been selected as the outright winners of the 39th Irish Hospitality Institute National Business Management Game for 2024.

The winning team of Genie McDowell, Siobhán Byrne, Caoimhe Sweeney, Keeva Gannon, and Zoe Mitchell scored top marks in the competition that attracted teams representing tourism and hospitality colleges around Ireland.


The competition, supported by nine organisations and groups in the tourism sector, saw teams completed three challenges which tested the students’ business acumen and management skills in the areas of, human resources, financial planning and business development strategies.

The win is ATU’s third in four years following success in 2021 and 2022.

