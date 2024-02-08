ATU secures €20m for research offices and staff recruitment
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Atlantic Technological University has secured almost €20m to enhance research and innovation opportunities for the region.
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris announced the funding as part of a €84m investment in Technological Universities.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The TU RISE programme will establish, equip, and staff regional research and innovation offices within TUs across the country.
The funding will also go toward staff development and recruitment, along with postgraduate training and supervision.
The post ATU secures €20m for research offices and staff recruitment appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway farm selected to take part in national profitability and environmental programme
A Galway farmer has been selected to take part in a national programme which aims to improve farm...
People in Galway had below average level of disposable income in 2021
People in Galway had a below average level of disposable income in 2021. Data from the CSO shows ...
90% of Galway renters have ongoing housing maintenance issues
Almost 90 percent of tenants in Galway are experiencing ongoing housing maintenance issues in the...
Portiuncula Hospital remains under serious pressure as trolley numbers increase to 31
Portiuncula Hospital remains under serious pressure today, as the number of patients on trolleys ...
Dáil hears medical card dental scheme “falling apart” in Galway
The Dáil has heard that the medical card dental scheme is “falling apart” in Galway. ...
Boil Water Notice issued for customers supplied by Carna Kilkieran Public Water Supply
A boil water notices has been issued for over 2,000 customers in the Carna and Kilkieran areas. U...
Junior Transport Minister to be quizzed on South Galway bus routes
The Junior Transport Minister is to be quizzed on what’s being described as the unacceptabl...
New tenants in Galway paying €300 more than existing tenants
Renters in new tenancies in Galway paid around €300 more in rent per month than those in existing...
Toyota is named as the best-selling car brand in Galway for 10th consecutive year
Local Toyota retailer, Tony Burke Motors, says it is delighted with the news that Toyota is the n...