ATU property management programmes set to provide formal industry licenses
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Two ATU property management programmes are now eligible for formal industry licenses to students when graduating.
The PSRA and the IPAV will now allow students to apply for new licenses if they undertake both a level 7 BSC focusing on property services and a level 8 focusing on real estate development.
These will allow graduates of these programmes to work in auctioneering, property management and estate agency.
Patrick Sweeney, Business Development and Account Coordinator at ATU says these licenses are important in such a regulated industry:
