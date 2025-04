This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An ATU PhD researcher has been awarded the Dervilla Donnelly Postgraduate Award

Researcher Keerthi M. Nair, supervised by Professer Suresh C PillIai of the Nanotechnology and Bio-Engineering Research Grou,p was presented the award by the Institute of Chemistry Ireland

Her research addresses water contamination challenges and aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to ensure clean water and sanitation for all.